Integre Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Position by $842,348; Share Value Rose; As Olin (OLN) Stock Price Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 864,758 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $215.56. About 527,460 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.18% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Farmers State Bank owns 36 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 46,710 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 121,056 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Washington Corporation accumulated 34,055 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 17,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 253,834 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 3,719 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Hong Kong-based Central Asset Invests And Mngmt Holdings (Hk) Limited has invested 0.79% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 30,476 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 267,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 184,253 shares. Carroll Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 109 shares. New York-based Beaconlight has invested 5.36% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 56,457 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 31,135 shares. Engines Advisors invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 87,873 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 11,642 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 128 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 114,744 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,207 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.82% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Rr Prns Limited Partnership invested 8.31% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. $178,490 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was bought by Alderman Heidi S. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6.