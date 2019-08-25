Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Stock Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $9.72 Million as Share Price Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Gp holds 0.4% or 7,808 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,977 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 1,476 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,370 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.75% or 9,883 shares. 14,026 are held by Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.55% or 41,750 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.05% or 164,884 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Company owns 1,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Amer Retail Bank invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 21,640 shares. Charter Trust Co reported 5,036 shares. Gates Cap Management stated it has 454,000 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 61,133 shares. 4,742 are held by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Com New York.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Neumann Cap owns 1.93% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 46,360 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,709 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il accumulated 0.06% or 7,455 shares. Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,659 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 33,852 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has 0.2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,436 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,282 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 268,951 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 8.96 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 1.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 66,500 shares.