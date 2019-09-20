Integre Asset Management Has Raised Position in Conagra Brands (CAG); Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Position by $27.09 Million as Shares Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.94M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 386,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 107,530 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 494,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.