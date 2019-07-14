Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $675,255; Valuation Rose; Cambiar Investors Has Raised Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Position by $1.45 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 58,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 77,210 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 34.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $785,432 activity. Bendheim Daniel M sold $237,254 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 67,815 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 15,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 26,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.04% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 62,220 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) or 780 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 42,292 shares. 6,894 are owned by Sun Life Financial. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 7,853 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 31,291 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability reported 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 54,920 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 69,217 shares to 213,772 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 39,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,696 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 272,191 shares. Fil Limited reported 2.23 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 15,925 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated invested in 91,179 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.4% or 4.28 million shares. 109,893 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advisors. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.03% or 2,412 shares. Newfocus Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Viking Fund Ltd Co accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Elm Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,225 shares. First Merchants invested 1.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Middleton Co Ma reported 26,198 shares. 15,182 are held by Cookson Peirce & Company. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.