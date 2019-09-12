Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; City Network (CNS) Sentiment Is 1.69

City Network Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 88 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 52 sold and trimmed positions in City Network Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 21.01 million shares, up from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding City Network Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 40.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 36.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 18,826 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 70,049 shares with $1.86M value, up from 51,223 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 4.95M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0% or 600 shares. 1.25 million were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,661 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 2.34 million shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated has 98,383 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 559 shares. Clearbridge Invs stated it has 2.26M shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 22,629 shares stake. 64,208 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 51,657 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Corporation invested 0.53% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.54% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 12.61% above currents $29.75 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CAG in report on Friday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 199,679 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 695,634 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 37,099 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.