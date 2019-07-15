Integre Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $358,550 as Market Valuation Declined; As Five Below (FIVE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.77 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.31M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 37,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 628,580 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares to 25,723 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.32% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 33,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 510,524 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 4,631 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intrust Financial Bank Na invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 6,460 shares. Frontier Management Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 438,753 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 31,102 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Investment House Lc reported 4,945 shares. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 454,767 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.32M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 32,970 shares in its portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares to 886,237 shares, valued at $40.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Technologies Inc. by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Limited Company reported 4,474 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Prns Ltd has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 388,198 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oakbrook Invests Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cim Limited Liability Company invested in 9,898 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tyvor Llc holds 45,181 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 3,120 are held by Ls Advsr Lc. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 800,403 shares. Da Davidson And Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 25,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 47 shares.