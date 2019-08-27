Integre Asset Management Has Increased Its Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Holding; RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS WY (RAFA) Shorts Down By 15.49%

RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA) had a decrease of 15.49% in short interest. RAFA’s SI was 108,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.49% from 127,800 shares previously. With 850,400 avg volume, 0 days are for RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA)’s short sellers to cover RAFA’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.0224 during the last trading session, reaching $0.297. About 13,845 shares traded. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) stake by 479.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 30,892 shares as Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 37,334 shares with $1.28M value, up from 6,442 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies I now has $304.99M valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 13,714 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 2,357 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 22,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 766 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 10,939 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 82,393 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,222 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 84 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 482 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 34,838 shares. 10,424 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 92,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 6,195 shares to 14,248 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 11,761 shares and now owns 6,113 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity. Winter Michael R bought 1,400 shares worth $49,490.

