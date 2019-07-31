Integre Asset Management Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $675,255 as Stock Value Rose; E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $378,000 as Share Value Rose

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.77. About 3.89M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,334 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.