Integre Asset Management Has Decreased Cooper Cos (COO) Holding By $926,184; Consumers Energy Co Has 1.34 Sentiment

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 6,203 shares with $1.84M value, down from 9,332 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $14.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $300.41. About 230,156 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION

Consumers Energy Co (CMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 220 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 164 sold and decreased their holdings in Consumers Energy Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 247.93 million shares, up from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Consumers Energy Co in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 138 Increased: 150 New Position: 70.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.11 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gp stated it has 1,612 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 18,355 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 214,000 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.78 million shares. Melvin Capital Limited Partnership invested in 275,000 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 883 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 1,527 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks owns 132,373 shares. 56,276 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0.1% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $35100 highest and $302 lowest target. $324.78’s average target is 8.11% above currents $300.41 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 543,161 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 26/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Administrator Verma Unveils New Strategy to Fuel Data-driven Patient Care, Transparency; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 5.84% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 538,300 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 600,000 shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 3.04% invested in the company for 398,846 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 2.08% in the stock. Hedeker Wealth Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,502 shares.