Integre Asset Management Has Cut Harris Del (HRS) Holding by $576,852 as Market Valuation Rose; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Stake by $16.17 Million as Shares Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Vikings Tender Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Cornyn: Cornyn, Manchin, Tillis, Harris Introduce Bill to Improve GEAR UP College Success Program; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 121,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23 million, down from 340,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $152.87. About 919,033 shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.23 million for 16.54 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.