Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $848,536 as Share Price Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.67. About 41,739 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 366,786 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oakworth Inc holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Par Capital Mgmt holds 3.61% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). North Star Invest owns 1,500 shares. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,632 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 348 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 4,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).