Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $489,476; Share Value Declined; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Stake by $9.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 170,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 48,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 4.56 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Comm accumulated 133,048 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 19,563 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 16,224 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 8,135 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 695,421 are owned by Prudential. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 34,000 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 61,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.16% or 24,163 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 17,000 shares stake. 47,465 were accumulated by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.40M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 265,006 shares to 849,725 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 19,728 shares. Brant Point Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 54,008 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 1,137 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 0.02% or 102,043 shares. State Street reported 0.03% stake. The Utah-based Alta Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.9% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 519,885 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Moreover, Commerce Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 1,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 48 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Prelude Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.69% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Insight 2811 holds 31,926 shares.