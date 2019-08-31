Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $3.48 Million; Aperio Group Boosted Holding in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 17,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 42,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 145,736 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 250 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aperio Limited Liability Company accumulated 241,003 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) holds 99,710 shares. reported 6.83M shares. 1.19 million are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc. 7,040 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 371,783 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 1.81 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com holds 384,461 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 18,447 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,252 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich Berg reported 69,206 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 837,064 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 9,973 shares. Shell Asset Management Company reported 24,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% or 293,020 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 766,021 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 35,650 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 6.51 million shares. Zeke Cap Limited Com holds 16,852 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York accumulated 200,000 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Swiss Bank reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 125,195 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 29,959 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15,826 shares to 63,402 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,985 shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “As A&B looks to preserve Kailua’s Pali Lanes, bowling alley owner says he’s still waiting for help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegonâ€™s CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap Refuses to Read the Room and Launches Spectacles 3 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A&B buys land beneath Hawaii Home Depot store for $42M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.