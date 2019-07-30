Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 3,550 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 26,388 shares with $2.68M value, up from 22,838 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 4.52 million shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 25 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 27 decreased and sold their positions in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 39,823 shares to 13,748 valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 7,887 shares and now owns 3,570 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carmignac Gestion holds 1.80 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.24% or 1.09 million shares. 24,758 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur Com. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,173 shares. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 218,096 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 20,044 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust owns 37,355 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.08% or 14,368 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.07% or 57,719 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts had 23 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 11. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, February 11. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $713.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 24.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 254,760 shares traded or 140.60% up from the average. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.