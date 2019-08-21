Integre Asset Management Decreased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.06 Million; Stock Value Declined; Welch Group Has Raised Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $815,244; Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $203.51. About 298,785 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 220,943 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, up from 214,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.18. About 575,071 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.83 million for 19.35 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wright Invsts Ser invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,891 shares. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 0.17% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 16,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney reported 18,721 shares stake. First Personal Fin Services accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Profund Advsr reported 3,124 shares stake. Smithfield Trust accumulated 443 shares. Mrj Cap Inc has invested 1.72% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Argent accumulated 2,366 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Management stated it has 95,820 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pathstone Family Office Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,644 shares. Cornerstone holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 180,382 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,103 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 73,380 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 3,476 were reported by Papp L Roy Associates. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv owns 2,540 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Conning owns 366,739 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Van Eck Corporation holds 0% or 6,324 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,348 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 340 shares. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 206,957 shares stake.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares to 305 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).