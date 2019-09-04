Integre Asset Management Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $675,255; Market Value Declined; As First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Stock Rose, Holder Third Avenue Management Trimmed by $5.33 Million Its Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 3.89 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 156,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 908,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 534,819 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares to 178,088 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested in 1.37M shares. 266,925 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 17,632 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 114,273 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.04% or 80,191 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.05% or 3,907 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Com, a Texas-based fund reported 8,225 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 44,258 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares. 55,673 were reported by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Artisan Prns LP holds 0.81% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 25,050 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.44 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 794,391 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 1.92 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 9,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 37,771 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 57,147 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 7.17M shares. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 940,347 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Stifel accumulated 90,221 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 77,278 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 96,354 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 90,902 shares. Paloma holds 5,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tidewater Inc. by 34,721 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $56.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.