Integre Asset Management Boosted Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $358,550; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake Raised by Alpine Associates Management Inc

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company's stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares to 6,113 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,748 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.