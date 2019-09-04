Integre Asset Management Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $358,550; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $9.26 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 817,752 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 111,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 586,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76M, down from 697,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 1.61 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 62,842 shares to 132,842 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Common (NYSE:BC) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.09% or 60,331 shares in its portfolio. 1.73 million were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 44,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Invest Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Accredited Investors has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.15 million were reported by Hexavest. Aull Monroe Investment invested in 23,301 shares. Sky Investment Grp Lc reported 2.24% stake. Numerixs Technology Inc owns 13,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Patten Gru Inc has 0.91% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cohen has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,967 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability invested in 2,790 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 771,698 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,570 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).