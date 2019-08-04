Integre Asset Management Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $358,550; As James River Group Holdings LTD (JRVR) Market Value Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake by $10.44 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 260,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 952,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.17 million, up from 691,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 78,120 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 206,720 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $78.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,704 shares or 0% of the stock. 126,010 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% or 353,122 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 5,773 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,924 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,750 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 14,919 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 32,921 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 353,351 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 9,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 18,948 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 357,860 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.26% or 17.68 million shares. 2,199 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.19% or 63,845 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.20M shares. Moreover, York Capital Mngmt Global Advsr Ltd Company has 0.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bb&T Corp reported 6,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fin has 435,891 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 19 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Com reported 506,529 shares. 454,536 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Rhumbline Advisers reported 510,524 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.05% or 7,659 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 69,519 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J..