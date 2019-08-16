Integre Asset Management Boosted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Valuation Rose; Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Share Price Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $253.12. About 195,528 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 49,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares to 6,113 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

