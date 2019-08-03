Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the CATV Systems. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 DISH Network Corporation 34 1.15 N/A 2.94 11.51

Table 1 demonstrates Integrated Media Technology Limited and DISH Network Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Integrated Media Technology Limited and DISH Network Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 DISH Network Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

DISH Network Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $37.33 average target price and a 16.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Integrated Media Technology Limited and DISH Network Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.04% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of DISH Network Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8% DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was less bullish than DISH Network Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors DISH Network Corporation beats Integrated Media Technology Limited.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.