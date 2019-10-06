Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Integrated Media Technology Limited has 0.04% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Integrated Media Technology Limited has 88% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|15,045,395.59%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|169.09%
|10.87%
|3.31%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|1.16M
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|391.66M
|231.62M
|57.94
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.43
|2.00
|2.51
The rivals have a potential upside of 67.54%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0.6%
|-16.63%
|-42.4%
|11.12%
|-44.69%
|16.8%
|Industry Average
|0.83%
|7.25%
|16.86%
|25.94%
|37.70%
|37.00%
For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Integrated Media Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Integrated Media Technology Limited’s peers beat Integrated Media Technology Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.