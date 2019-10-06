Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Integrated Media Technology Limited has 0.04% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Integrated Media Technology Limited has 88% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 15,045,395.59% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited 1.16M 8 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.43 2.00 2.51

The rivals have a potential upside of 67.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Integrated Media Technology Limited’s peers beat Integrated Media Technology Limited.