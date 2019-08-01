Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Position by $5.04 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Increases Holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 104,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 977,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.86M, up from 872,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Integrated Devices Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.0648 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7748. About 147,806 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares to 42,201 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,065 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Capital Limited Liability owns 1.59 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 34,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 18,760 shares. Fort LP has 6,590 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0% or 48,830 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 48,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Invest Lc reported 32,039 shares stake. 110 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 1.55% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Research Glob Investors reported 650,000 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Company LP has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 40,133 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 106,073 shares.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Further Improved Insurance Coverage for BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioDelivery Announces Expanded Preferred Insurance Coverage For BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is BioDelivery (BDSI) Down 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences Expands Upon Report from Pain Management Task Force – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.