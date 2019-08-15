Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Valuation Were Volatile While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Its Position; Moon Capital Management Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Trimmed by $246.42 Million as Stock Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38B, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 19,124 shares. C World Gru Hldg A S has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fred Alger Management reported 70,269 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 238 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% or 35,097 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 21,013 shares. Rudman Errol M invested in 62,970 shares or 5.54% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Co Limited has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 46,284 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 224,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.85% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 0.29% stake. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 32,204 shares to 182,417 shares, valued at $3.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).