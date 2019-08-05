Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $980,000; Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose While Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.39 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 282,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.60M, down from 294,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $193.97. About 25.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.09% or 2,486 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,896 are owned by Ironwood Limited Co. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 194,844 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 20,232 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 8,455 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Comgest Sas has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.46% or 21,600 shares. Country Trust Comml Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 563,843 shares. 56,561 are owned by Telos. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Brookmont Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,804 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt reported 60,683 shares stake. Cambridge Trust accumulated 232,511 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc reported 76,494 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 12,206 shares to 151,145 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 9,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 25 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,192 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 612,048 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited invested in 0.03% or 42,617 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 162,424 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Guggenheim holds 43,451 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 0.02% or 42,650 shares.