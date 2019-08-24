Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile While Water Island Capital Has Raised Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Holding by $328,320

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02M, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh invested in 33,377 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 135 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caprock Inc holds 0.06% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Llc reported 860 shares. 447,495 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Inc, Florida-based fund reported 60,894 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01% or 18,958 shares. Strs Ohio has 218,807 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 2,337 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 23,577 shares. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 1.44% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 50,715 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hbk Invs LP has invested 4.09% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc owns 4,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 291,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Twin has 187,400 shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kopp Investment Lc invested in 110,530 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Saturna accumulated 4,087 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 977,013 shares. 213,400 are held by Kellner Capital Ltd. Comerica Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Form N-PX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynami For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com”, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 168,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,448 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).