Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Twin Securities Increased Position by $7.80 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $700,000; Share Price Declined

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 19.02 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 159,728 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,532 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.66% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.93M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 16,871 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Llc has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). American has 0.06% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 377,319 shares. Magnetar Fin invested in 5.25% or 4.16M shares. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 4.09% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Harvest Mngmt Limited reported 15,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 932,319 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com invested 0.3% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.