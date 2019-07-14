Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Twin Securities Increased Its Holding by $7.80 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Provident Trust Co Increased Stake by $2.11 Million

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 39,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.19 million, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 808,318 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Samlyn Cap invested in 1.06% or 846,113 shares. Shellback LP stated it has 240,000 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. 4,234 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Harvey Inv Com Ltd Liability Com owns 506,554 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prtn Llp has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 21,046 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 92,857 shares. 1.40 million were reported by Natl Pension. Moreover, Pnc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 525,081 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 60,508 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ftb Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carroll accumulated 8,152 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 136,861 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 24,284 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.99M shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Manhattan invested in 11,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Dupont Management has invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.48% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Glenmede Trust Na reported 629 shares. Regions Corporation owns 943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co reported 4.16M shares stake. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 36,738 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 36 shares. 46,019 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt.