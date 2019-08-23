Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $7.46 Million as Shares Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 3.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 1.52 million shares. Taylor Frigon Limited Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 86,677 shares. M&T Bancorp owns 53,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 22,425 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1.17 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 104,892 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 25,172 shares. 95,905 are held by Wolverine Asset Limited Com. Greatmark Investment Partners invested in 0.29% or 76,234 shares. Milestone Group Inc Inc accumulated 24,829 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 349,256 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 0.51% or 199,000 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.65 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,395 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6,853 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Com holds 4,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 213,400 are owned by Kellner Capital Ltd Co. Parnassus Investments Ca has 638,110 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 932,319 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 4,633 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 6,405 shares. Citigroup reported 0.12% stake. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 4.16M shares. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.02M shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Alpine Associate has invested 4.86% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

