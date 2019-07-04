Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Were Volatile; Gruss & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in At&T (T) by $1.40 Million

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 4,633 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 42,780 shares in its portfolio. 43,451 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Halcyon Mngmt Prtnrs LP owns 1.02 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 23,234 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.26% or 586,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 83,701 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bokf Na owns 9,094 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 11,192 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4.16M shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Limited Partnership holds 184,615 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fifth Third State Bank has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 143,289 shares. 6,853 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc.

