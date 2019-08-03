Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Havens Advisors Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Were Volatile; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Its Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position by $64.03 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 666 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 14,097 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 billion, down from 14,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – FOUR OF 11 DIRECTORS OF JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES, NO DECISIONS MADE YET; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Consumer Discretionary Etf (XLY) by 164 shares to 10,761 shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).

