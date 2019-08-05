Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake as Share Value Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 22,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 17,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 40,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.60 million shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Wellington.Scoop: BP gives rescue boat to Capital Coast Callout Squad; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 12/03/2018 – $BP.GB: BP Rotterdam refinery shuts crude unit: Genscape. 200K b/d. #OOTT @business – ! $BP.GB

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pnc Ser Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 204,000 shares. 42,780 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 2.63M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Hbk Invs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 6.40 million shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). United Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hsbc Public accumulated 291,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street stated it has 3.98 million shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Lp owns 3.12 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 28,789 shares or 0.08% of the stock.