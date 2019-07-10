Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Its Holding; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Rose, Holder Engaged Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 144,271 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 366,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 46,020 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,394 shares. First Manhattan holds 11,675 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Lc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 131,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 23,415 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.93M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 1.56 million shares. Magnetar Fincl holds 4.16 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10,313 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp reported 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starboard nominates director candidates at Magellan Health’s 2019 Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Service Sector Expands at a Brisk Pace: Top 5 Winners – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) 2019 Financial Guidance Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,705 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 689,699 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 50,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 24,451 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,211 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 147,907 are held by Fmr Limited Com. Gru One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California State Teachers Retirement reported 39,153 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,294 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 36,908 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 13,090 shares in its portfolio. 307 were reported by Glenmede Com Na.