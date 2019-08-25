Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $568,992; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Its Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.13% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 156,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 26,200 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ubs Asset Americas holds 103,986 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 46,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 3 shares. 23,731 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 40,133 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 4,633 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 21,291 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co has 0.66% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 210,870 shares. Alpine Associate Incorporated invested in 4.86% or 3.01M shares. Element Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 66,817 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) by 12,587 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.54% or 208,363 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 72,213 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 7.36 million shares stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 5.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Oak Associate Oh has 2.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 287,168 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 1.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saratoga Research And Invest Mgmt invested 2.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bislett Mgmt Limited Liability owns 70,000 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,500 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.71% or 332,196 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore owns 2,148 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,802 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 2.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Gp reported 21,747 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings.

