Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Lifted Position by $4.42 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its Holding in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) as Stock Value Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 9,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,025 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 87,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.30M shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 33,664 shares to 177,913 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Good Revenue, Disappointing Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye buyout could boost payouts for top execs – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners L.P. vs. NuStar Energy – Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 22,262 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 24,859 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 39,091 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 575 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 77,390 shares stake. Parametric Ltd Liability Company reported 489,128 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0% or 556 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd owns 1,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.36% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Texas Yale Capital owns 179,950 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 108,051 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.76% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mariner Ltd reported 4,096 shares. 28,789 are owned by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co. Magnetar Fincl holds 4.16 million shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.12% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Northern holds 2.22M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.63% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 59,160 shares. 20,015 are owned by Los Angeles Management And Equity. Alpine Associates accumulated 4.86% or 3.01 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 42,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 20,869 shares.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Renesas and IDT Announce Final Regulatory Approval for Renesas’ Proposed Acquisition of IDT – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XHR +5.2%; CRR -7.3% after S&P index moves – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.