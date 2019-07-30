Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Price Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Holding by $4.42 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.56 Million as Shares Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 876,474 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.16% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Highvista Strategies Llc accumulated 2.27% or 56,861 shares. Sei invested in 3 shares. The New York-based Twin Secs Inc has invested 4.87% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Stifel Fincl has 7,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 39,109 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.05% or 143,289 shares in its portfolio. 150,448 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Tru owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yakira Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Comerica Bancshares holds 82,119 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 59,160 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Shares for $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.