Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile While Tig Advisors Decreased Stake by $38.80 Million; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Boston Properties (BXP) Stake by $588,924

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 4,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 82,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, down from 86,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 499,356 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 25,176 shares to 256,959 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 34,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.13% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,800 shares. National Insurance Tx owns 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,740 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Korea Invest Corporation owns 80,346 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests holds 878,382 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 256,710 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 544 shares. Pggm Investments holds 1.65M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 780,082 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 40,216 shares. Moreover, Pnc Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 61,300 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,207 shares.

More important recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

