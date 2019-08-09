Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position by $2.32 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $362,700

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 254,009 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 46,020 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 10,018 shares. 51,581 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Franklin Resources holds 47,405 shares. Yakira Capital Mgmt invested in 51,427 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership holds 6,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 10,313 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 18,563 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 153,502 shares. Fairfax Financial Hldgs Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,394 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 277,292 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com has 4.16 million shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg LP accumulated 184,615 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,393 shares to 9,366 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,076 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 109,905 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 48.26M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 42,850 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 310,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 27,801 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 480,225 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50,304 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 97,859 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 8,241 shares. U S Glob reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.31M shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 140,202 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 2.73M shares.

