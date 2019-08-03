Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Maintained by Twin Securities Inc; James Investment Research Has Increased Stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by $407,530

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 4,910 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 29,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.98M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 109,685 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 34,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,787 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019

