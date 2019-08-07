Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Lifted by Twin Securities Inc; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $9.06 Million

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 692,131 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

