Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Has Lifted by Halcyon Management Partners Lp; Goodman Financial Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap owns 4,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 51,581 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,870 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 462,890 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc accumulated 4,400 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested in 0.01% or 20,015 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 5.95% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 977,013 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company holds 0.3% or 250,628 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 1.56M shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 162,424 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Company Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 3,813 shares. Moreover, Drw Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd holds 863 shares. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 665 shares. 1 are owned by Nuwave Invest Ltd Com. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 53,211 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa owns 1,543 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 477 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fiera reported 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 258 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Communication has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Mngmt Company LP accumulated 197,074 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Dillon Assocs Incorporated owns 188 shares. Axa accumulated 308,817 shares.