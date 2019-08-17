Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Boosted by Alpine Associates Management Inc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Schulhoff & Co Has Increased Its Holding by $700,480

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 787,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.40M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 9.72 million shares. Pension Ser invested in 3.94 million shares or 1.23% of the stock. Agf Investments America Inc owns 37,334 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability reported 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stephens Ar reported 0.68% stake. First Comml Bank reported 88,541 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division holds 41,434 shares. 202,964 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. 80,396 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. 27,892 are held by Caprock Group. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. Cwm Ltd Co invested in 0.83% or 513,956 shares. Washington reported 345,525 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wedgewood Pa has 21,557 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio.

