Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holder Twin Securities Increased Its Stake; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Holder De Burlo Group Has Lowered Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 378,453 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 159,728 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,181 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 20,015 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 110 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,541 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 3,289 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 5,200 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Lc. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.27% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 49,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Co has 0.07% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 23,234 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. First Mercantile owns 0.11% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 9,251 shares.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Renesas And IDT – It May Or May Not Be True, But It Makes Some Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 56,750 shares to 74,950 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, INTC, ADP, MU: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPYG, NEE, PM, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Technologies & Raytheon To Merge – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 3,121 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 47,795 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 470 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bridgewater Assocs LP invested in 0.03% or 26,455 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 77,470 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated invested in 1.84% or 14,984 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 47,044 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,529 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 8,520 shares. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 156,520 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Dsm Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,351 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.83% or 985,490 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc reported 8,189 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.16% or 47,555 shares.