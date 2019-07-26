Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Cooke & Bieler LP Decreased Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 861,963 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, down from 867,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,975 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York reported 87,784 shares stake. California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Hathaway invested in 0% or 59,400 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 17,955 shares in its portfolio. California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American Assets Inv Management Llc owns 10,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 69,900 were accumulated by Hennessy Incorporated. Miracle Mile Limited holds 46,090 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 8,080 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 40,825 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) by 32,340 shares to 790,510 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).