Integrated Device Technology I (IDTI) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Holding by $13.82 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $248.22 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology I (IDTI) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 288,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 618,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, up from 330,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 3.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 24.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79B, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 275,544 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 213,718 shares to 46,978 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 83,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,788 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 83,701 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 156,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp owns 60,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,454 are held by Contravisory Inv Mgmt. 377,319 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 6,405 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt stated it has 79,377 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 11,675 shares. Glazer Limited Liability Corp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $102.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

