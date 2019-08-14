Integrated Device Technology C (IDTI) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding Maintained by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology C (IDTI) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 71,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc Com by 22,925 shares to 149,431 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI) by 413,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 393,000 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 0% or 4,394 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,313 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.76% or 15,545 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 92,655 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 11,675 shares. Cap Glob Investors holds 650,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 932,319 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 20,869 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 26,200 shares. 295 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,861 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio.

