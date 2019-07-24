Integrated Device Tech (IDTI) Holder S Muoio & Company Has Upped Position by $5.66 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Altria Group (MO) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $364,857

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 224.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 2.25 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

