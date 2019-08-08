Integrat Device (IDTI) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Position by $7.44 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 2.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Integrat Device (IDTI) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 155,015 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 462,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68 million, down from 617,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Integrat Device for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 460 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 393,000 shares. 170,500 are owned by S Muoio And Ltd Com. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 343,137 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.25% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4.16M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 932,319 shares. Tig Lc invested 8.81% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 51,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 210,870 are held by Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 21,291 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 1.41% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Regions Financial holds 943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 23,234 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co owns 295 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 11,580 shares to 44,137 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Specialty Le (NYSE:TSLX) by 662,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Mammoth Energy S.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.26 million are owned by Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Corp. Hightower Services Lta reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore And holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,689 shares. Beach Inv Limited owns 20,340 shares. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 8.19% or 9.83M shares. Scge LP owns 889,698 shares for 6.54% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Com has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 116,503 shares. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Finance Ser holds 1.05% or 64,137 shares. Lazard Asset Lc has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Inc Ar invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Svcs Corp has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,427 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Company holds 36,401 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.