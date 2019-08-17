Integra Resources Corp. (ITR) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Had 8 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. XPO Logistics has $86 highest and $65 lowest target. $71.64’s average target is 7.20% above currents $66.83 stock price. XPO Logistics had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of XPO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $65 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO Logistics, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 23,621 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt owns 4,250 shares. 8,000 are owned by Icon Advisers Co. Principal Financial reported 472,153 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,192 shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 0% or 42 shares. Whittier Tru holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29,491 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 8,700 shares. State Street holds 0.02% or 3.88M shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, American International Gp has 0.04% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lpl Financial Llc owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 15,485 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Helps Operation Backpack® Give Kids New School Supplies – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.