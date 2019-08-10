Integra Resources Corp. (ITR) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Analysts expect Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Integra Resources Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 172,400 shares traded or 81.21% up from the average. Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 276,757 shares with $43.98 million value, down from 604,849 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $122.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $84.27 million. The firm explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zeke Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc World Markets owns 172,715 shares. Hodges Capital invested in 0.05% or 3,098 shares. Kcm Inv accumulated 33,657 shares. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 2,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 0.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 80,090 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mckinley Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 174,664 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Llc reported 11,076 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone stated it has 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mariner Limited Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 141,100 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com has 4,440 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 100,140 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.55% or 179,807 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report.